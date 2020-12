U19 Top XI, First Team 2020:



GK: 🇺🇦 Trubin

LB: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka

CB: 🇪🇸 García

CB: 🇫🇷 Badiashile

RB: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Neco

LW: 🇪🇸 Ansu Fati

CM: 🇫🇷 Camavinga

CM: 🇪🇸 Pedri

AM: 🇺🇸 Reyna

RW: 🇧🇷 Rodrygo

ST: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Greenwood



This — as you can imagine — was difficult. Team 1 of 3.