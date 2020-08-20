Козлова, Клейстерс и другие игроки готовятся к старту на турнирах в Нью-Йорке

Теннисисты тренируются в США, где на этой неделе стартуют соревнования “Western & Southern Open”.
Катерина Козлова, Ким Клейстерс, Энди и Джейми Марреи, Анетт Контавейт, Марин Чилич, Стефанос Циципас и другие игроки в дайджесте дня с кортов теннисного центра имени Билли Джин КИнг.
