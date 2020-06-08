В WBO подтвердили, что бой Альварес – Смит состоится летом

Стало известно, когда состоится титульный бой

#Альварес, #Смит

Источник – Чемпион.

Поединок между колумбийцем Елейдером Альваресом и американцем Джо Смитом-младшим за статус претендента на их титул в полутяжелом весе состоится.

Об этом сообщает пресс-служба всемирной боксерской организации.

Бой состоится в середине лета в Лас-Вегасе.

Во втором претендентском поединке встретятся россияне Максим Власов (45-3-0, 26 KO) и бывший подопечный K2Promotions Умар Салам (25-1-0, 19 KO).

Поединок за сам титул должен пройти в срок 120 дней после последнего полуфинала.

Просмотреть это сообщение в Instagram

A light heavyweight bout between Eleider Alvarez (25-1, 13 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr. (25-3, 20 KOs) has been finalized for July 16 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas, Top Rank director of boxing operations Carl Moretti confirmed to ESPN, though he noted that the date “could be moved.” The clash is a WBO elimination bout, with the winner taking on Umar Salamov or Maxim Vlasov, depending on the outcome of their fight. The WBO light heavyweight title is currently vacant; Canelo Alvarez relinquished the belt shortly after he stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds in November. It isn’t clear when Salamov and Vlasov will meet. They are both in Russia awaiting word. The winner of their fight will then have 120 days to face the winner of Alvarez-Smith for the WBO crown. Via Steve Kim / ESPN

Сообщение, распространенный WBO (@worldboxingorg) 7 Июн 2020 г. в 8:25 PDT