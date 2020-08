Гент подписал игрока на позицию Яремчука

HEIDENHEIM, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Tim Kleindienst of FC Heidenheim 1846 celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and SSV Jahn Regensburg at Voith-Arena on June 13, 2020 in Heidenheim, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)