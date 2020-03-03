Новое на сайте

Хоккей

Эрне выбыл до конца сезона

Николай Писарев
Адам Эрне

Форвард Детройта Адам Эрне выбыл до конца сезона с переломом руки.

Источник: nhl.ru
