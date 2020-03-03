Адам Эрне

Форвард Детройта Адам Эрне выбыл до конца сезона с переломом руки.

Adam Erne could be out the rest of the season for the Red Wings. "He broke his hand blocking a shot," coach Jeff Blashill said Monday. https://t.co/IQ7zqBU0YL

— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 2, 2020