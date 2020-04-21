Вторник, 21 апреля, 2020
Хоккей

Оттава подписала контракты с тремя проспектами

Николай ПисаревНет комментариев
Добавлено

Марк Кастелиц

Оттава подписала контракты начального уровня с 19-летним голкипером Кевином Мандолезе(драфт 2018 (6/157)), 20-летним защитником Джонатаном Аспиро (свободный агент) и 21-летним форвардом Марком Кастеличем (2019 ,(5/125)-Калгари (WHL).

Источник: nhl.ru

