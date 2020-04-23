Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с Блэйсом и МакИчерном

Самуэль Блэйс

Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с форвардами Сэмми Блэйсом (2 года,1,5 млн. в сезон) и МакКензи МакИчерном (2 года,0,9 млн. в сезон)

Sammy Blais agreed to a two-year, $3 million contract with the Blues on Wednesday. The forward could have become a restricted free agent after this season.https://t.co/OTcimcbqqa

