Хоккей

Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с Блэйсом и МакИчерном

Николай ПисаревНет комментариев
Добавлено

Самуэль Блэйс

Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с форвардами Сэмми Блэйсом (2 года,1,5 млн. в сезон) и МакКензи МакИчерном (2 года,0,9 млн. в сезон)

Источник: nhl.ru

