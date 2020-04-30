Четверг, 30 апреля, 2020
Хоккей

Калгари подписал двух проспектов

Николай ПисаревНет комментариев
Добавлено

Матиас Эмилио Петтерсен

Калгари Флэймз подписал контракты начального уровня с 20-летним норвежским форвардом Матиасом Эмилио Петтерсеном (драфт 2018 , 6 раунд /167 общий выбор, Университет Денвера) и 22-летним шведским защитником Йоханнесом Киннваллом (свободный агент 2020).

Источник: nhl.ru
