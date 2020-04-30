Калгари подписал двух проспектов

Матиас Эмилио Петтерсен

Калгари Флэймз подписал контракты начального уровня с 20-летним норвежским форвардом Матиасом Эмилио Петтерсеном (драфт 2018 , 6 раунд /167 общий выбор, Университет Денвера) и 22-летним шведским защитником Йоханнесом Киннваллом (свободный агент 2020).

Well, start with the news story that the #Flames have signed a kid called the ‘Norwegian Gretzky’.https://t.co/CgQDu6ShUv

The #Flames have signed defenceman Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year contract – he will remain in Sweden next year and will come to North America following the 2020-21 season. https://t.co/ZRH43dLeCj

— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 29, 2020