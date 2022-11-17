Следить

  • Селтик
    Шахтер

    1
    1

    Завершен

  • Ренн
    Динамо

    06.10.22 22:00

  • Челси
    Милан

    3
    3

    Завершен

  • Реал
    Шахтер

    2
    1

    Завершен

  • Интер
    Барселона

    1
    0

    Завершен

  • Реал
    Осасуна

    1
    1

    Завершен

Хоккей

Друин пропустит 4-6 недель с травмой

Друин пропустит 4-6 недель с травмойДжонатан Друин Форвард «Монреаль Канадиенс» Джонатан Друин пропустит 4-6 недель за из-за травмы верхней части тела. В этом сезоне на его счету четыре результативные передачи в 12 играх.

Источник: nhl.ru

