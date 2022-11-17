Друин пропустит 4-6 недель с травмой

Джонатан Друин Форвард «Монреаль Канадиенс» Джонатан Друин пропустит 4-6 недель за из-за травмы верхней части тела. В этом сезоне на его счету четыре результативные передачи в 12 играх.

#Habs announce that Jonathan Drouin will miss 4 to 6 weeks with an upper body injury sustained on Nov. 5th vs Vegas. I believe this is the sequence where the injury occurred as Drouin shows discomfort on his left hand as he gets up from the contact@AllHabs @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/AJw7rWH20t

