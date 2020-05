ЦСКА договорился по новому контракту с Джеймсом

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - MAY 17: Mike James, player of AX Exchange Armani Olimpia Milan with the Alphonso Ford Trophy as Best Score of during 2019 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season during Final Four Semifinal B game between Semifinal B CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid at Fernando Buesa Arena on May 17, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Luca Sgamellotti/EB via Getty Images)