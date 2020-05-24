Воскресенье, 24 мая, 2020
главные спортивные новости Украины и мира
Тайсон принял участие в шоу реслерів
Бокс

Тайсон принял участие в шоу реслерів

Источник – Чемпион.

53-летний боксер Майк Тайсон выступил в качестве приглашенной звезды на шоу Double Or Nothing промоушена Аll Elite Wrestling.

Боксер вынес чемпионский пояс, предназначенный для победителя боя между Лэнсом Арчером и Коди.

Источник: champion.com.ua
