Тайсон принял участие в шоу реслерів

Источник – Чемпион.

53-летний боксер Майк Тайсон выступил в качестве приглашенной звезды на шоу Double Or Nothing промоушена Аll Elite Wrestling.

Боксер вынес чемпионский пояс, предназначенный для победителя боя между Лэнсом Арчером и Коди.

.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.

Who takes the win?

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/QQG0OvoCEb

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020