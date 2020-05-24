Тайсон принял участие в шоу реслерів

Источник – Чемпион.
53-летний боксер Майк Тайсон выступил в качестве приглашенной звезды на шоу Double Or Nothing промоушена Аll Elite Wrestling.
Боксер вынес чемпионский пояс, предназначенный для победителя боя между Лэнсом Арчером и Коди.
.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.
Who takes the win?
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/QQG0OvoCEb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
