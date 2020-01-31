Новое на сайте

Пятница, 31 января, 2020
Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с Хуссо и Миккола
Хоккей

Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с Хуссо и Миккола

Нико Миккола

Сент-Луис подписал новые одностоннние контракты на два года с голкипером Вилле Хуссо (750 000 в сезон) и защитником Нико Миккола (787 500 в сезон).

Хуссо

Миккола

Источник: nhl.ru
