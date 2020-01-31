Сент-Луис подписал новые контракты с Хуссо и Миккола

Нико Миккола

Сент-Луис подписал новые одностоннние контракты на два года с голкипером Вилле Хуссо (750 000 в сезон) и защитником Нико Миккола (787 500 в сезон).

Earlier today, the Blues announced that they’ve agreed to terms on two-year, one-way contracts with Ville Husso ($750,000 AAV) and Niko Mikkola ($787,500). #stlblues

— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 31, 2020