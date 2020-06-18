Виннипег подписал контракты новичков с Райхелом и Хольмом

Кристиан Райхел
Виннипег подписал контракты начального уровня с 22-летним чешским форвардом Кристианом Райхелом (незадрафтован , Манитоба Муз,АХЛ) и 21-летним шведским вратарем Арвидом Хольмом (драфт 2017 (6/167),Фарьестад).
He scored 12 goals on 61 shots for the Manitoba Moose last season including five goals in his last six games before the AHL season was cancelled.
The Jets got another goalie in the organizational fold with the announcement of the signing of Winnipeg draft pick Arvid Holm to a three-year ELC.
