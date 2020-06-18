Четверг, 18 июня, 2020
ГлавнаяХоккейВиннипег подписал контракты новичков с Райхелом и Хольмом
Хоккей

Виннипег подписал контракты новичков с Райхелом и Хольмом

Николай ПисаревНет комментариев
Добавлено

Кристиан Райхел

Виннипег подписал контракты начального уровня с 22-летним чешским форвардом Кристианом Райхелом (незадрафтован , Манитоба Муз,АХЛ) и 21-летним шведским вратарем Арвидом Хольмом (драфт 2017 (6/167),Фарьестад).

Источник: nhl.ru
Подробнее в Хоккей
