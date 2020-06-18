Виннипег подписал контракты новичков с Райхелом и Хольмом

Кристиан Райхел

Виннипег подписал контракты начального уровня с 22-летним чешским форвардом Кристианом Райхелом (незадрафтован , Манитоба Муз,АХЛ) и 21-летним шведским вратарем Арвидом Хольмом (драфт 2017 (6/167),Фарьестад).

He scored 12 goals on 61 shots for the Manitoba Moose last season including five goals in his last six games before the AHL season was cancelled.Today Kristian Reichel has a new two-year ELC with the Jets. https://t.co/oa2CJamVKx

