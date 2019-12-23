Юлия Глушко объявила о завершении карьеры

Junior Orange Bowl. Котляр стала финалисткой соревнований в США

Израильская теннисистка приняла решение попрощаться с профессиональным спортом



Об этом бывшая 79-я ракетка мира сообщила в социальных сетях. Глушко родилась в городе Бахмут (ранее Артёмовск) Донецкой области, а когда ей исполнилось девять лет, родители приняли решение иммигрировать в Израиль.

За время выступлений 29-летняя израильтянка выиграла 11 титулов на турнирах ITF в одиночном и 14 в парном разряде. В июне 2014 года Юлия установила личный рекорд в рейтинге WTA, поднявшись на 79-ю позицию. Лучшим результатом теннисистки на уровне Больших Шлемов стал 3 круг на US Open-2013 и Ролан Гаррос-2014.

За сборную Израиля Глушко дебютировала в 2007 году и провела в Кубке Федерации 58 матчей (29-29).

Hiiiiii everyone, After a lot of thoughts, long months of contemplation, I’ve decided to retire from professional tennis. I wanted to take this opportunity and thank a few people who have been there for me throughout my career. My team in the last 2 years @amirhadad1978 @kerenshlomo @ilanit_tau @avihaisorokal and Oren Bar Nur (who still doesn’t have insta) @kerenshlomo my noodle, we have been through so much In the last 2 years. Wow! You literally have seen me in every possible scenario!! Thank you so much for being there for me, you taught me what real friendship is, together with very high level of professionalism! @amirhadad1978 since the first day we agreed to work together you did everything to give me confidence and make me comfortable to focus on my game. My sponsor @ravbariach who supported and followed my career very closely in the last 2 years! My amazing partner @moshiko_gamlieli when we met you supported my career even though it meant I wasn’t home much, and kept super busy schedule. And now you’re supporting me with the biggest decision of my life, hope you won’t regret this one cause it means you will have me around much much more 😉 I love you so much♥️ My amazing parents and siblings @alexsasha_glu and @lina_glushko You have sacrificed so much for my career! Always did everything you could just so I could chase my dreams and do what I love! You always showered me with so much love, acceptance and support. Without you, my career wouldn’t be possible. I am extremely excited about my decision and can’t wait to see what life brings after tennis 🙂

Публикация от Julia Glushko (@julglushko) 20 Дек 2019 в 11:25 PST