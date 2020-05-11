Понедельник, 11 мая, 2020
Теннис

Костюк, Стаховский, Киченок и другие теннисисты поздравляют с Днем матери

Евгений Никитюк
Добавлено

Спортсменки опубликовали фотографии со своими мамами. Даяна Ястремская, Катерина Завацкая, Белинда Бенчич, Ана Иванович и другие теннисистки в соцсетях поделились снимками ко Дню матери.

> Элина Свитолина: “Если бы не мама, то у меня бы не было характера победителя”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katarina Zavatska💛💙 (@katya_zavatska_) on May 10, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lyudmyla Kichenok (@lyuda_kichenok) on May 10, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Belinda Bencic (@belindabencic) on May 10, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) on May 10, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ana Ivanović (@anaivanovic) on May 10, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on May 10, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on May 10, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Flavia Pennetta (@flaviapennetta82) on May 10, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mónica Puig (@monicaace93) on May 10, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff) on May 10, 2020 at 6:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Timea Bacsinszky (@timea.official) on May 10, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria Sakkari (@sakkattack7) on May 10, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucie Safarova (@lucie.safarova) on May 10, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) on May 10, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elise Mertens (@mertenselise) on May 10, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marta Kostyuk / Марта Костюк (@kostyukmarta) on May 10, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on May 10, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bethanie Mattek-Sands (@matteksands) on May 10, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sergiy Stakhovsky/Стаховський (@stako_s) on May 10, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marcelo Melo (@marcelomelo83) on May 10, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) on May 10, 2020 at 4:31am PDT

Источник: btu.org.ua
