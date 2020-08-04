Рафаэль Надаль: “Ситуация с коронавирусом в мире до сих пор выглядит бесконтрольной”

Даяна Ястремская: "Я очень счастлива вернуться на корт, но играть было очень тяжело"

Действующий чемпион US Open прокомментировал свой отказ от выступления в США.



“После многих размышлений я принял решение не играть в этом году на US Open, – заявил испанец в соцсетях. – Ситуация во всем мире очень трудная, число заболевших на COVID-19 растет, и ситуация до сих пор выглядит бесконтрольной. Мы знаем, что возобновленный теннисный календарь спустя 4 месяца после паузы получается жестким. Я отношусь с пониманием и благодарю организаторов за их усилия провести соревнования. Мы только услышали объявление, что в Мадриде отменили турнир. Со всем уважением я отношусь к USTA, организаторам US Open и ATP за то, что они стараются провести турнир для игроков и болельщиков по всему миру с помощью ТВ. Я никогда не хотел принимать такое решение, но решил следовать зову моего сердца на этот раз и в это время я предпочел бы не путешествовать”.

Открытый чемпионат США должен стартовать в Нью-Йорке 31 августа. В прошлом году в финале американского “Шлема” Рафаэль Надаль обыграл Даниила Медведева.

Tras pensarlo mucho he decidido no participar en el US Open de este año. La situación sanitaria sigue muy complicada en todo el mundo con casos de COVID-19 y rebrotes que parecen fuera de control. Sabemos que el calendario de este año tras 4 meses sin jugar es una barbaridad, si bien entiendo y agradezco los esfuerzos que todas las partes están poniendo para que se jueguen torneos. Acabamos de tener la noticia de que el torneo de Madrid también ha sido anulado. A dia de hoy la situación es complicada para hacer torneos y todo mi respeto a la USTA, organizadores del US Open y a la ATP por los esfuerzos que están haciendo para que se juegue el torneo para los millones de fans que lo verán por TV o en las plataformas digitales. Esta es una decisión que no querría tomar pero en este caso sigo mi corazón para decidir que por ahora prefiero no viajar. After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year. All my respects to the USTA, the US Open organisers and the ATP for trying to put the event together for the players and the fans around the world through TV. This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.

